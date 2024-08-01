News & Insights

Markets
FSLR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, COST, ULTA

August 01, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 28,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, COST options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal
 MB YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of JLS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
COST
ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.