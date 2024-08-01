Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, COST, ULTA

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
