Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, COST, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 28,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 2,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

