Markets
FLR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLR, KLAC, AJG

September 18, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total volume of 18,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,400 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 4,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 443,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) saw options trading volume of 7,165 contracts, representing approximately 716,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AJG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares of AJG. Below is a chart showing AJG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLR options, KLAC options, or AJG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks
 CP Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PICB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks-> CP Insider Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PICB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLR
KLAC
AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.