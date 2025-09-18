Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLR, KLAC, AJG

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 4,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 443,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 837,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1080 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1080 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) saw options trading volume of 7,165 contracts, representing approximately 716,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of AJG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares of AJG. Below is a chart showing AJG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLR options, KLAC options, or AJG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
