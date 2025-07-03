Markets
FLNC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLNC, TTD, FOUR

July 03, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC), where a total volume of 24,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 31,742 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 5,501 contracts, representing approximately 550,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,100 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLNC options, TTD options, or FOUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DIG Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of ABEQ
 ATHA Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DIG Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of ABEQ-> ATHA Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLNC
TTD
FOUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.