Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLNC, TTD, FOUR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC), where a total volume of 24,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 31,742 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 5,501 contracts, representing approximately 550,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,100 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

