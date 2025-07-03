Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLNC, TTD, FOUR

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 31,742 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw options trading volume of 5,501 contracts, representing approximately 550,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,100 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLNC options, TTD options, or FOUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DIG Options Chain
Institutional Holders of ABEQ
ATHA Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.