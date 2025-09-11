Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FHN, WBD, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), where a total of 102,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 40,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 430,170 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 108,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 84,523 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 14,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

