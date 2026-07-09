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Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FCX, INTC, CRWV

July 09, 2026 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 68,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 560,888 contracts, representing approximately 56.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 52,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coreweave Inc (Symbol: CRWV) options are showing a volume of 128,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CRWV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,000 underlying shares of CRWV. Below is a chart showing CRWV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, INTC options, or CRWV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FCX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FCX
INTC
CRWV

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