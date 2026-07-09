Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FCX, INTC, CRWV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 68,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 15,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 560,888 contracts, representing approximately 56.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 52,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coreweave Inc (Symbol: CRWV) options are showing a volume of 128,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CRWV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,000 underlying shares of CRWV. Below is a chart showing CRWV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, INTC options, or CRWV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FCX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.