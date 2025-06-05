Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FANG, UPS, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 14,999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.4% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185.31 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185.31 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 35,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 374,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 27,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FANG options, UPS options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.