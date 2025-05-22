Markets
EXE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EXE, WDAY, MAR

May 22, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), where a total of 30,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.4% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 23,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 13,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 16,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXE options, WDAY options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

