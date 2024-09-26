News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, TTWO, MTN

September 26, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 15,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 9,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 998,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 3,036 contracts, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
