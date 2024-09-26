Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, TTWO, MTN

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 9,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 998,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 3,036 contracts, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
