Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, TTWO, MTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 15,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 9,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 998,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 3,036 contracts, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

