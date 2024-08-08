Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, BE, SN

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 29,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) options are showing a volume of 4,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, BE options, or SN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
