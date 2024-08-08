News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, BE, SN

August 08, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 22,229 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 29,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) options are showing a volume of 4,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 480,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

