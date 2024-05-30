Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, ADBE, AMD

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 30,199 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 119.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 417,552 contracts, representing approximately 41.8 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 37,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
