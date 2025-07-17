Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ELV, KKR, SCHW

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 25,149 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,600 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 52,024 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 23,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
