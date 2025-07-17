Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ELV, KKR, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), where a total volume of 16,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.9% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,900 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 25,149 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,600 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 52,024 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 23,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELV options, KKR options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

