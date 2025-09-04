Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ELF, GM, SATS

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 31,950 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 30,549 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELF options, GM options, or SATS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FMC Dividend History
LQDT Average Annual Return
Transportation IPOs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.