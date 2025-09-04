Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ELF, GM, SATS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 12,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 31,950 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 30,549 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, GM options, or SATS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.