Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DXCM, KKR, KNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 21,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 1,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 13,920 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) options are showing a volume of 10,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, KKR options, or KNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.