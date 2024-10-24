Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DXCM, KKR, KNX

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 13,920 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) options are showing a volume of 10,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, KKR options, or KNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MCPI Options Chain
MT Price Target
HPY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.