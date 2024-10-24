News & Insights

Markets
DXCM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DXCM, KKR, KNX

October 24, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 21,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,600 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 13,920 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) options are showing a volume of 10,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, KKR options, or KNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MCPI Options Chain
 MT Price Target
 HPY Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DXCM
KKR
KNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.