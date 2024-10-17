Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DVN, SPOT, IDXX

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 6,717 contracts, representing approximately 671,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
And Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) saw options trading volume of 1,857 contracts, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, SPOT options, or IDXX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
VB market cap history
WSBC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.