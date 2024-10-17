Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DVN, SPOT, IDXX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 38,520 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 7,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,200 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 6,717 contracts, representing approximately 671,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) saw options trading volume of 1,857 contracts, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 438,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

