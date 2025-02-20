Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DVA, JNJ, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 6,450 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.7% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 911,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 63,162 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 20,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 9,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 961,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, JNJ options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

