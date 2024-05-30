Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, ESTC, PSTG

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 4,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 468,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 923,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 15,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,400 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
