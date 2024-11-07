Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLR, BAX, MGM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total of 12,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 5,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) saw options trading volume of 15,870 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,800 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 21,595 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 11,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

