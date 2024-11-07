News & Insights

Markets
DLR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLR, BAX, MGM

November 07, 2024 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total of 12,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) saw options trading volume of 15,870 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,800 underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 21,595 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 11,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLR options, BAX options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IRF Options Chain
 LMCA Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of HYI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IRF Options Chain -> LMCA Options Chain -> Institutional Holders of HYI -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLR
BAX
MGM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.