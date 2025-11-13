Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, VST, RKLB

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 33,779 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 129,196 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 7,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DJT options, VST options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
