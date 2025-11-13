Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, VST, RKLB

November 13, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 42,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 7,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 33,779 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 129,196 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 7,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com



Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

