Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, DVA, WFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT), where a total of 131,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 7,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,800 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 2,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 77,096 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

