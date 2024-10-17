Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DJT, DVA, WFC

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 2,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 77,096 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DJT options, DVA options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TNT shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of GHG
VAL Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.