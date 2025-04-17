Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DG, CRWD, CVS

April 17, 2025 — 02:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 29,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 20,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 19,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 46,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, CRWD options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

