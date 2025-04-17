Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DG, CRWD, CVS

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 19,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 46,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, CRWD options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: APWR Videos
Institutional Holders of CAAA
Institutional Holders of BDSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.