Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DFS, WYNN, IRM

February 13, 2025 — 02:07 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total of 14,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,500 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 20,116 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 11,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

