Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DECK, WMT, XYZ

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 88,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 8,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 38,312 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,200 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
