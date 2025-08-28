Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DECK, WMT, XYZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total volume of 11,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 88,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 8,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 38,312 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,200 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

