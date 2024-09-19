Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, DLR, NKE

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 6,695 contracts, representing approximately 669,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,200 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 39,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, DLR options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
