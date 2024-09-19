News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, DLR, NKE

September 19, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

September 19, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 6,109 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 610,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 6,695 contracts, representing approximately 669,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,200 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 39,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, DLR options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
