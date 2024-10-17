News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, ALLY, FDX

October 17, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 6,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 622,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 20,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,700 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

