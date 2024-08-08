Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DBX, DNUT, SAVA

Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) saw options trading volume of 9,252 contracts, representing approximately 925,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 25,200 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,400 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DBX options, DNUT options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
