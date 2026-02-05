Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DASH, JBTM, TKR

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM) saw options trading volume of 2,454 contracts, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of JBTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of JBTM. Below is a chart showing JBTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) options are showing a volume of 4,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 403,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of TKR. Below is a chart showing TKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
