Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, QS, INSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 53,601 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 11,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 71,477 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 6,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,100 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) saw options trading volume of 10,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,000 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

