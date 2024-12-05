Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, QS, INSM

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 71,477 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 6,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,100 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) saw options trading volume of 10,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,000 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, QS options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
IVT Next Dividend Date
GPT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.