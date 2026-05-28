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CZR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CZR, UVV, CLOV

May 28, 2026 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 49,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 7,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) options are showing a volume of 1,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.4% of UVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of UVV. Below is a chart showing UVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) saw options trading volume of 82,275 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 112.9% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 11,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, UVV options, or CLOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CZR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CZR
UVV
CLOV

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