Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CZR, UVV, CLOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 49,485 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 7,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) options are showing a volume of 1,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.4% of UVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of UVV. Below is a chart showing UVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) saw options trading volume of 82,275 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 112.9% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 11,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, UVV options, or CLOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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