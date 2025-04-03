Markets
CVX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVX, KR, MCK

April 03, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 43,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 29,902 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 3,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, KR options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

CVX
KR
MCK

