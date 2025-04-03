Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVX, KR, MCK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 43,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 3,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 29,902 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 3,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

