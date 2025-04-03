Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVX, KR, MCK

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) saw options trading volume of 29,902 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 3,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, KR options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
