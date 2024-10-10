Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WFC, ULTA

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 85,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 10,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, WFC options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
