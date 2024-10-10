News & Insights

Markets
CVS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WFC, ULTA

October 10, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 74,166 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 847,500 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 85,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 10,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 511,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, WFC options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EME Dividend History
 Funds Holding TIMB
 IRET market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
WFC
ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.