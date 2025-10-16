Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, HIMS, WAL

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 274,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 17,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 12,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,400 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
