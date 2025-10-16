Markets
CVNA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, HIMS, WAL

October 16, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 28,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 274,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 17,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 12,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,400 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, HIMS options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

