Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, BILL, LLY

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 30,804 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 190% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 7,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 68,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
