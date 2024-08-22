News & Insights

Markets
CVNA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, BILL, LLY

August 22, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 184,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 413.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 20,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 30,804 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 190% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 7,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 68,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, BILL options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Stocks
 GMDA Videos
 ALL Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVNA
BILL
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.