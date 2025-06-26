Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, FCX, DELL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 39,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 4,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 79,375 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 47,732 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, FCX options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

