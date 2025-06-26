Markets
CRWD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, FCX, DELL

June 26, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 39,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 4,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 79,375 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 47,732 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, FCX options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield REITs
 Walmart shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield REITs-> Walmart shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBH-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
FCX
DELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.