Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRWD, FCX, DELL

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 79,375 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 8,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 47,732 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, FCX options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
