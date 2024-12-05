News & Insights

Markets
CRS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRS, HUBS, ANF

December 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS), where a total of 6,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 627,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.6% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 583,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 6,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 19,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRS options, HUBS options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BGSF shares outstanding history
 SYRG Videos
 Institutional Holders of AVDL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BGSF shares outstanding history -> SYRG Videos -> Institutional Holders of AVDL -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRS
HUBS
ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.