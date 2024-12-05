Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRS, HUBS, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS), where a total of 6,279 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 627,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.6% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 583,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,100 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 6,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 19,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

