Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, LULU, JBHT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 244,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 286.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 35,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 53,045 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 6,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 10,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, LULU options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.