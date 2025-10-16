Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, LULU, JBHT

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 53,045 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 6,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 10,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, LULU options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
