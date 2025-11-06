Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, ABNB, ADBE

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 27,598 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, ABNB options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GRAL Insider Buying
FCCO Dividend Growth Rate
Funds Holding CABA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.