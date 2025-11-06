Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, ABNB, ADBE

November 06, 2025 — 01:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 67,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 27,598 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, ABNB options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

