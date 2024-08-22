Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CPRI, WDAY, BKNG

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 27,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,114 contracts, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, WDAY options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EWA market cap history
TCO shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RELV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.