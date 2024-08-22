Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CPRI, WDAY, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 18,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 27,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,114 contracts, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

