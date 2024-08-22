News & Insights

Markets
CPRI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CPRI, WDAY, BKNG

August 22, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total volume of 18,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 27,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,114 contracts, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, WDAY options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EWA market cap history
 TCO shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RELV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI
WDAY
BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.