Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, NFLX, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 63,166 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 336.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 87,569 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 324% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 5,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 362,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 306.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 29,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, NFLX options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

