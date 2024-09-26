Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, NFLX, META

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 87,569 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 324% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 5,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 362,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 306.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 29,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, NFLX options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
