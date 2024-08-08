News & Insights

Markets
COST

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, AAPL, META

August 08, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 39,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 173.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 875,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 61,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 272,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 23,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, AAPL options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings Surprises
 FTRI YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of SHLL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST
AAPL
META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.