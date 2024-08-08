Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, AAPL, META

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 875,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 61,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 272,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 23,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:
