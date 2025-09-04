Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNC, BKNG, LLY

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 743 contracts, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5400 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 28 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 27,929 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CNC options, BKNG options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
