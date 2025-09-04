Markets
CNC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNC, BKNG, LLY

September 04, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 67,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 12, 2025, with 14,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 743 contracts, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5400 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 28 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 27,929 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNC options, BKNG options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
