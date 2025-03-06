Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMCSA, BKNG, ABNB

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,682 contracts, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 76 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 29,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMCSA options, BKNG options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Historical Stock Price
HIFR Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SYRX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.