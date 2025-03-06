Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMCSA, BKNG, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total of 165,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 96,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,682 contracts, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 76 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 29,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMCSA options, BKNG options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

