CMCSA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMCSA, BKNG, ABNB

March 06, 2025 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total of 165,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 96,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,682 contracts, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 76 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 29,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMCSA options, BKNG options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
