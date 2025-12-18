Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLOV, NNE, RUN

December 18, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total volume of 22,029 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 5,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,000 underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 8,258 contracts, representing approximately 825,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 30,396 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, NNE options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

