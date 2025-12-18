Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLOV, NNE, RUN

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 8,258 contracts, representing approximately 825,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,100 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 30,396 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, NNE options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SRE Stock Predictions
MMM Options Chain
Institutional Holders of AXU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.