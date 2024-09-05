News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLF, EXAS, TOST

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 51,538 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,900 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 7,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,500 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 22,642 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, EXAS options, or TOST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

