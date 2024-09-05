Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLF, EXAS, TOST

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 7,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,500 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) saw options trading volume of 22,642 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, EXAS options, or TOST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
