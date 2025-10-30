Markets
CHRW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHRW, MO, PFE

October 30, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 9,595 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 959,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,400 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 46,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 205,054 contracts, representing approximately 20.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 49,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, MO options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

