Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHD, CEG, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), where a total of 6,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 662,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CHD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares of CHD. Below is a chart showing CHD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 16,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

