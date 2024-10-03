Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHD, CEG, GNRC

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 16,537 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHD options, CEG options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EVH Videos
FLQS Videos
VMI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.