News & Insights

Markets
CAVA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, CRS, SKX

September 19, 2024 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 24,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) saw options trading volume of 2,041 contracts, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,600 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 6,758 contracts, representing approximately 675,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, CRS options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Component Preferreds
 MVO Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AFGB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA
CRS
SKX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.