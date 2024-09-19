Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, CRS, SKX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 24,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 8,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) saw options trading volume of 2,041 contracts, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,600 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 6,758 contracts, representing approximately 675,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

