Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CARR, RKT, PYPL

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 97,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 16,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 60,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CARR options, RKT options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EWD Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EUO
ATNM Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.