Markets
CARR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CARR, RKT, PYPL

August 21, 2025 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total of 24,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,500 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 97,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 16,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 60,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CARR options, RKT options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EWD Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EUO
 ATNM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
EWD Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EUO-> ATNM Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CARR
RKT
PYPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.