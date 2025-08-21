Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CARR, RKT, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total of 24,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,500 underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 97,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 16,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 60,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

