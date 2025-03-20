Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAPR, AMED, LULU

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) options are showing a volume of 2,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 8,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 832,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
