Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAPR, AMED, LULU

March 20, 2025 — 03:53 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR), where a total of 7,985 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 798,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) options are showing a volume of 2,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 8,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 832,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

