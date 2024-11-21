Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, TWLO, AOSL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 5,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 571,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 2,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,900 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 25,344 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 2,842 contracts, representing approximately 284,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, TWLO options, or AOSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.