Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, TWLO, AOSL

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 25,344 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 2,842 contracts, representing approximately 284,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,700 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
