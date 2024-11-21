News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BTU, XOM, OSCR

November 21, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 13,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 70,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 6,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,200 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 27,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,100 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, XOM options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

